Preview For Today’s Episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK
November 21, 2018 | Posted by
Here are the previews for today’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK, which will all air on the WWE Network…
WWE 205 Live
* Tony Nese vs. Noam Dar
* Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa vs. Fidel Bravo & Richie Slade
* Gran Metalik vs. TJ Perkins
NXT UK
* The first episode will feature the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament with Rhea Ripley vs. Xia Brookside and Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm.
https://twitter.com/NXTUK/status/106527780222687232
* The second episode will feature the semi-finals of the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament.
NXT
* Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno from WWE NXT Takeover: Wargames
* Keith Lee vs. Fidel Bravo
* Lars Sullivan in action
* Nikki Cross vs. Candice LaRae