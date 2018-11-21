Preview For Today’s Episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK

Here are the previews for today’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK, which will all air on the WWE Network…

WWE 205 Live

* Tony Nese vs. Noam Dar

* Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa vs. Fidel Bravo & Richie Slade

* Gran Metalik vs. TJ Perkins

NXT UK

* The first episode will feature the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament with Rhea Ripley vs. Xia Brookside and Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm.

https://twitter.com/NXTUK/status/106527780222687232

* The second episode will feature the semi-finals of the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament.

NXT

* Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno from WWE NXT Takeover: Wargames

* Keith Lee vs. Fidel Bravo

* Lars Sullivan in action

* Nikki Cross vs. Candice LaRae