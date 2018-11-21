Quantcast

 

Preview For Today’s Episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE 205 Live

Here are the previews for today’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK, which will all air on the WWE Network…

* Tony Nese vs. Noam Dar
* Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa vs. Fidel Bravo & Richie Slade
* Gran Metalik vs. TJ Perkins

NXT UK

* The first episode will feature the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament with Rhea Ripley vs. Xia Brookside and Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm.
* The second episode will feature the semi-finals of the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament.

NXT

* Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno from WWE NXT Takeover: Wargames
* Keith Lee vs. Fidel Bravo
* Lars Sullivan in action
* Nikki Cross vs. Candice LaRae

