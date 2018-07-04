Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Preview For Tomorrow’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling Anthem

Here is the preview for tomorrow’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 tomorrow at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Rey Fenix vs. Rich Swann
* Kongo Kong vs. Brian Cage
* Allie & Madison Rayne vs. Su Yung & an undead bride
* Konnan brings forth proof King is behind the LAX issues
* Katrina returns to the ring
* Killer Kross debuts
* Tommy Dreamer’s next move regarding Eddie Edwards

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading