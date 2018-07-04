wrestling / News
Preview For Tomorrow’s Episode of Impact Wrestling
July 4, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the preview for tomorrow’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 tomorrow at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Rey Fenix vs. Rich Swann
* Kongo Kong vs. Brian Cage
* Allie & Madison Rayne vs. Su Yung & an undead bride
* Konnan brings forth proof King is behind the LAX issues
* Katrina returns to the ring
* Killer Kross debuts
* Tommy Dreamer’s next move regarding Eddie Edwards