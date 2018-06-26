Here is the preview for tomorrow’s episode of Lucha Underground…

The heart pumping action continues as Johnny Mundo and the Worldwide Underground plot revenge in the newest episode of “Lucha Underground.” Jack Evans issues a Put Up or Shut Up Challenge and a new competitor comes for the Lucha Underground champion. As if this wasn’t enough excitement, Fenix, Jeremiah Crane, and Mil Muertes battle it out in an epic 3-Way to the Grave Match…