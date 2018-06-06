wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Video on UK Tournament Competitor James Drake
June 6, 2018
– Here is the preview for tomorrow’s episode of Impact Wrestling…
* Eli Dake’s Fact of Life
* Tag Team Champions Z&E vs. Drago & Aerostar
* LAX vs. Lee & Konley
* Unsanctioned Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
– Here is a video on UK Tournament Competitor James Drake…
.@JamesDrake_GYT is a new man as he looks to "right the wrongs" of last year in the upcoming @WWEUKCT! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/xfetSv3YfB
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018