wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Video on UK Tournament Competitor James Drake

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling 6718

– Here is the preview for tomorrow’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* Eli Dake’s Fact of Life
* Tag Team Champions Z&E vs. Drago & Aerostar
* LAX vs. Lee & Konley
* Unsanctioned Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

– Here is a video on UK Tournament Competitor James Drake…

