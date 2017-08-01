Preview For Tomorrow’s Lucha Underground

– El Rey released the following preview for tomorrow’s episode of Lucha Underground…

Only eight remain on the new episode of “Lucha Underground.” As the Cueto Cup enters the quarterfinals, Dario has a warning for his brother Matanza, is blood truly thicker than water? Addicted to love is one way to put it, watch Marty “The Moth” Martinez’s obsession with Melissa Santos grow Wednesday, August 2nd at 8:00PM ET. Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.