Preview for Tonight’s Billy Jack Haynes Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes” episode showcases the late wrestler. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes
An 80’s wrestling star, Billy Jack Haynes’ life of violence and mystery has led to his current situation–behind bars and charged with the second degree murder of his wife.

