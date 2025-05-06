– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes” episode showcases the late wrestler. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes

An 80’s wrestling star, Billy Jack Haynes’ life of violence and mystery has led to his current situation–behind bars and charged with the second degree murder of his wife.

Billy Jack Haynes is now awaiting trial on serious criminal charges, facing allegations that cast a huge shadow on his legacy—his time in wrestling now just one part of a story marked with tragic turns. Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/fjXdE3WJAE — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 5, 2025

Billy Jack Haynes had all the tools for success, but what could have been a main event career instead turned into a story of missed opportunities, what-ifs, and a tragic downfall that continues to unfold. Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/G5Yn1Oc3hI — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 5, 2025