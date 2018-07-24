Preview For Tonight’s Debut of Miz & Mrs

The new WWE reality series Miz & Mrs. will debut tonight at 10 PM ET following Smackdown on the USA Network. On tonight’s show, Mike debates going full frontal at Maryse’s nude pregnancy photoshoot…

Miz & Mrs is an unscripted series that gives fans an unfiltered look at the power couple’s lives as they adapt to becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Monroe Sky, while juggling their fast-paced lifestyle, including a move across the country from Los Angeles to Austin and the intense demands of their WWE schedule. From baby first aid classes and pregnancy photo shoots to big showdowns at WrestleMania®, “Miz & Mrs” proves that the outrageous in-ring personalities of The Miz and Maryse are no act.



