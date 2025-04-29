– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “Hot Stuff: Eddie Gilbert” episode showcases the late wrestler. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert

Skilled as a performer in the ring and as a booker, who created storylines behind the scenes. ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert was a ticking timebomb of talent and self-destruction.

Madusa recalls the early days of her marriage to Eddie Gilbert as full of promise, with his family embracing her as one of their own. But as Eddie’s struggles with pain grew, the man she married began to change. 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/OfQyX6Svmg — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 28, 2025