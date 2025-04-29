wrestling

Preview for Tonight’s Eddie Gilbert Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

April 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mid-South Wrestling 1985 Eddie Gilbert Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “Hot Stuff: Eddie Gilbert” episode showcases the late wrestler. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert
Skilled as a performer in the ring and as a booker, who created storylines behind the scenes. ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert was a ticking timebomb of talent and self-destruction.

