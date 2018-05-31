wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Impact Under Pressure Event
May 31, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the card for tonight’s Under Pressure themed episode of Impact Wrestling. Join 411 for live coverage of the show tonight at 8PM ET…
* World Title Match: Impact World Champion Pentagon Austin Aries
* Knockouts Title Last Rites (Casket) Match: Knockouts Champion Allie vs. Su Yung
* X-Division #1 Contender’s Match: Cage vs. Desmond Xavier
* Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Eli Drake vs. Scott Steiner