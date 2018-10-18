wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Braun Strowman Sends Drew McIntyre a Message, Total Divas Highlights
Here is the preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling, which is the fallout from Bound for Glory. Join 411 at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Scarlett’s Talent Search Continues
* Ethan Page
* Allie vs. Alisha Edwards
* X-Division Title Match: Champion Cage vs. Rich Swann
– Braun Strowman sent the following message to Drew McIntyre…
Took two of your best shots and got up from them!!! After I put the big dog down for good I’m coming for you @DMcIntyreWWE #GetTheseHands #TheMonstersComing pic.twitter.com/QRS3kuqeg7
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 16, 2018
– Here are some highlights from last night’s Total Divas…