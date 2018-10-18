Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Braun Strowman Sends Drew McIntyre a Message, Total Divas Highlights

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ethan Page vs. Trevor Lee Impact Wrestling

Here is the preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling, which is the fallout from Bound for Glory. Join 411 at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Scarlett’s Talent Search Continues
* Ethan Page
* Allie vs. Alisha Edwards
* X-Division Title Match: Champion Cage vs. Rich Swann

– Braun Strowman sent the following message to Drew McIntyre…

– Here are some highlights from last night’s Total Divas…



