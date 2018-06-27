Preview For Tonight’s Lucha Underground

Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground where Fenix, Jeremiah Crane, and Mil Muertes battle it out in an epic 3-Way to the Grave Match…

The heart pumping action continues as Johnny Mundo and the Worldwide Underground plot revenge in the newest episode of “Lucha Underground.” Jack Evans issues a Put Up or Shut Up Challenge and a new competitor comes for the Lucha Underground champion. As if this wasn’t enough excitement, Fenix, Jeremiah Crane, and Mil Muertes battle it out in an epic 3-Way to the Grave Match…