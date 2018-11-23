Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion TV

– beIN sports will air two hours of MLW Fusion tonight from 8PM ET to 10 PM ET. At 8PM they will air last week’s show, which aired on Youtube due to being preempted…

* Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan – Chicago Street Fight

* Size Matters, Swoggle & Joey Ryan vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Ricky Martinez vs. Dr. Rex Bacchus

At 9PM they will air…

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland

* Kotta Brazil vs. Trey Miguel

* Simon Gotch explains his recent actions

* Brian Pillman Jr. on Tommy Dreamer