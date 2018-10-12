Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion TV

Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion TV, featuring Teddy Hart vs. Rich Swann and more…

Tonight, October 12th, Major League Wrestling: FUSION returns with another weekly episode, “Teddy Hart vs. Rich Swann.” This episode will also air on beIN SPORTS en Español next Tuesday, October 16th. During tonight’s episode, Rich Swann looks for payback as he battles the man who gave him a concussion in July. A special appearance will be made by the Hart Foundation. On beIN SPORTS, the program will feature famed American sports broadcaster, Tony Schiavone, as he calls the action alongside Rich Bocchini.