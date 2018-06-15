wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV, Rebel Returns on Impact, Mauro Ranallo Thrilled To Call The UK Championship
June 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV. The show airs at 8PM ET on beIN Sports…
* Maxwell J. Friedman vs. MVP
* Vacant World Tag Team Title Match: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Dirty Blondes vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta
– Rebel made her return on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
– Here is Mauro Ranallo, commenting on calling the WWE UK Tournament specials…
It is going to be a THRILL for @mauroranallo and @McGuinnessNigel to be on the call for the @WWEUK Championship Tournament! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/8XvKVRK5sA
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2018