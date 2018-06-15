Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV, Rebel Returns on Impact, Mauro Ranallo Thrilled To Call The UK Championship

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MVP MLW: Fusion

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV. The show airs at 8PM ET on beIN Sports…

* Maxwell J. Friedman vs. MVP
* Vacant World Tag Team Title Match: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Dirty Blondes vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta

– Rebel made her return on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

– Here is Mauro Ranallo, commenting on calling the WWE UK Tournament specials…

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mauro Ranallo, MLW: Fusion, Rebel, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading