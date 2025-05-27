wrestling

Preview for Tonight’s Muhammad Hassan Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

May 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Muhammed Hassan, Dark Side of the Ring Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “Becoming Muhammad Hassan” episode showcases the short-lived WWE run of Marc Copani, aka Muhammad Hassan. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

Becoming Muhammad Hassan
Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani sees the highs and lows of wrestling when he’s given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a villainous Arab-American character for the WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading