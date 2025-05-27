– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “Becoming Muhammad Hassan” episode showcases the short-lived WWE run of Marc Copani, aka Muhammad Hassan. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

Becoming Muhammad Hassan Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani sees the highs and lows of wrestling when he’s given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a villainous Arab-American character for the WWE.

After being convinced to ask Eddie Guerrero to stop using the camel clutch, Marc Copani ends up in wrestler's court.

