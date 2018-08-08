Quantcast

 

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT, AJ Styles Visits Super Potato, Keith Lee Hypes Tonight’s NXT Debut

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Keith Lee NXT Takeover: Chicago

– Keith Lee tweeted the following on making his NXT TV debut on tonight’s show against Marcel Barthel…

– Here is a WWE.com preview for tonight’s NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage tonight at 8PM ET…

Ricochet in action ahead of his TakeOver battle with Adam Cole With his NXT North American Championship Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 now confirmed, Ricochet will first take flight in front of the NXT faithful at Full Sail Live. Will NXT’s One and Only make a major statement to the Undisputed ERA leader as their massive showdown in Brooklyn approaches?

– Here is the second episode of Retro Styles from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring AJ Styles visiting the legendary Super Potato in Tokyo, Japan…

