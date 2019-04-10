wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT, Kofi Kingston Goes to Broadway, Asuka on Sheamus’ Workout Channel

April 10, 2019
Candice LeRae Aliyah NXT 4-10-19

– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s episode of NXT, spotlighting the scheduled Aliyah vs. Candice LeRae match. You can see it below:

– Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter that he took his family to see The Lion King on Broadway while he was in New York coming off WrestleMania weekend:

– Here is the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel, featuring Asuka:

