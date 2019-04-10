wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT, Kofi Kingston Goes to Broadway, Asuka on Sheamus’ Workout Channel
– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s episode of NXT, spotlighting the scheduled Aliyah vs. Candice LeRae match. You can see it below:
Tonight on #WWENXT, @WWE_Aliyah takes on @CandiceLeRae, but #TheVision @VanessaBorneWWE has bigger plans. Don’t miss it, only on the @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/gkyKs3rWa7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 10, 2019
– Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter that he took his family to see The Lion King on Broadway while he was in New York coming off WrestleMania weekend:
“Kofi, you’ve just won the WWE Championship. What are you going to do next?”
“I’m going to Disney…’s the Lion King…BAAAAAYYYBBBEEEEEE!”@TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/SODyIVlPxa
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) April 10, 2019
– Here is the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel, featuring Asuka: