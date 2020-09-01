wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday, AEW Dark

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff, NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fight for the Fallen, Ratings

As noted, NXT will be airing tonight on the USA Network due to the NHL playoffs. The show airs at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the current Super Tuesday card for NXT:

Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango
* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Wade Barrett returns for commentary

– All Elite Wrestling previously announced a total of 11 matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will start streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico
* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden
* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn
* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt
* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet
* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus
* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati

Here’s a preview clip of AEW running down tonight’s card:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, NXT, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading