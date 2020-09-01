Preview for Tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday, AEW Dark

– As noted, NXT will be airing tonight on the USA Network due to the NHL playoffs. The show airs at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the current Super Tuesday card for NXT:

* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

* Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Wade Barrett returns for commentary

– All Elite Wrestling previously announced a total of 11 matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will start streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico

* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden

* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn

* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt

* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party

* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin

* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus

* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati

Here’s a preview clip of AEW running down tonight’s card: