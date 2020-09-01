wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday, AEW Dark
– As noted, NXT will be airing tonight on the USA Network due to the NHL playoffs. The show airs at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the current Super Tuesday card for NXT:
* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
* Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango
* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Wade Barrett returns for commentary
– All Elite Wrestling previously announced a total of 11 matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will start streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico
* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden
* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn
* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt
* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet
* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus
* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati
Here’s a preview clip of AEW running down tonight’s card:
TONIGHT we have another stacked Dark card with ELEVEN matches set and ready to go!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/wv7aIx5aRA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2020
