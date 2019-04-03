WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT, Top 35 WrestleMania Matches, Mikaze Hypes UpUpDownDown Tournament

– WWE has posted a new preview for tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see it below.

– WWE.com has shared a new article looking at the top thirty-five WrestleMania matches of all-time. You can see it at the like. The top 5 were:

5. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)

4. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-Seven)

3. Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin — Submission Match (WrestleMania 13)

2. “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat — Intercontinental Championship Match (WrestleMania III)

1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania)

– A new UpUpDownDown video has Mikaze promoting the UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament, which he is currently still in: