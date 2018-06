Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* NXT Champion Aleister Black appears

* Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans

* Moustache Mountain vs. Dave Dixon and Carl Axelrod

* Kona Reeves vs. Max Humberto

* An unadvertised six man tag