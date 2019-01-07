Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Raw – Hogan, Cena and Lesnar Return, More

– WWE airs their first Raw episode of 2019 tonight from Orlando, Florida with the returns of Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Brock Lesnar, plus more. WWE’s official preview teases the following:

* Hulk Hogan returns to Raw to celebrate the life of longtime friend “Mean” Gene Okerlund

* Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman both being at the show ahead of their Royal Rumble match

* John Cena’s Raw return

* Elias vs. Baron Corbin

* The Revival vs. Chad Gable & Bobby Roode in a Lumberjack Match For the Raw Tag Team Championship

* “A Moment of Bliss” debuts

* Seth Rollins possibly slipping back into his heel ways.