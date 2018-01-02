– Here is a preview for tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage tonight right after Smackdown ends. You can read a review of last week’s show here…

* Cedric Alexander keeps rolling with a surprise tag team partner: Cedric Alexander’s new year was supposed to begin with an opportunity to challenge Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. In recent weeks, Alexander has built incredible momentum against The Certified G, while also helping to dismantle Enzo’s loyal cadre, The Zo Train. Unfortunately, Alexander’s opportunity was postponed due to Muscles Marinara being hospitalized with the flu before Raw. Despite not being able to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Alexander proved he was ready for action on Raw when he confronted two of Enzo’s top Zo Train loyalists, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. Challenging the Charlotte, N.C.-native to a tag team match and doubting anyone would answer the call, Gulak and Daivari were stunned when Goldust made his way to the ring and joined the Cruiserweight division for the evening. An impressive performance from Alexander earned he and The Bizarre One a victory and certainly put Enzo on notice that once he recovers, the major challenge to his WWE Cruiserweight Championship remains. Can Alexander continue his winning ways until his challenge is rescheduled, or will The Zo Train find a way to set the stage for The Certified G’s triumphant return?

* Gentleman Jack Gallagher has a second chance to show Hideo Itami his brand of cruelty: Gentleman Jack Gallagher has a second chance to show Hideo Itami his brand of cruelty. Last week on WWE 205 Live, Gentleman Jack Gallagher stepped inside the squared circle to face Hideo Itami. The previous night on Raw, a devastating Go To Sleep from Itami left Gallagher’s compatriot, The Brian Kendrick, with a fractured nose and orbital bone. Despite his best effort in a hard-fought contest, Gallagher’s cruelty was countered by the Japanese Superstar’s demand for respect, and the British competitor succumbed to the Rings of Saturn. Although Gallagher closed out the final WWE 205 Live of 2017 with a defeat, tonight he has the opportunity to set the tone for 2018 – not only for himself, but for Itami as well – when he battles the hard-hitting Japanese Superstar in a rematch. Has Gallagher learned what is needed for victory from their first meeting, or will he be forced to respect the power and intensity of Hideo Itami and start off the new year with a loss? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!