Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live, noting that the feud between Akira Tozawa and Lio Rush will continue…

Will Akira Tozawa get a rematch against Lio Rush?: WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed that Akira Tozawa has asked for a rematch against Lio Rush after The Stamina Monster claimed a victory against Gentleman Jack Gallagher to rebound from an earlier loss to The Man of the Hour. While Maverick is taking the match under consideration, he also issued a warning to Rush following the 23-year-old Piece of Gold’s comments that Maverick doesn’t know what he has in The Man of the Hour. Reminding Rush not to do anything stupid on social media or get on anyone’s nerves, he told The Man of the Hour to focus less on Maverick and more on the challenge from Tozawa. Will Maverick grant The Stamina Monster’s wish, and can Rush truly prove that he is a future WWE Cruiserweight Champion?