Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live: Alexander vs. Itami

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live, featuring champion Cedric Alexander battling Hideo Itami…

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami has an opportunity to earn the respect he desires when he challenges Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. After interrupting a match between Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy last month, Hideo Itami made his championship intentions clear while continuing his obsessive quest for respect. Although WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick was less than impressed with Itami’s attack, the Japanese Superstar defeated Ali and Murphy in a Triple Threat Match, making a very strong claim for a WWE Cruiserweight Championship opportunity. Cedric Alexander was eager for the challenge and implored Maverick to make the match. After some deliberation, Maverick scheduled the title bout for tonight! After the battle was set, the champion and challenger displayed their animosity – and eagerness to compete – during an interview after WWE 205 Live. The tension continued to rise all week with both Superstars determined to claim victory. Don’t miss WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander put his title on the line against Hideo Itami tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!