WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, The Revival React to Their Raw 25 Attack

– Tonight’s episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge will feature The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella, and the winner of that match will face Finn Balor & Sasha Banks in week seven. You can check out a review of last week’s show at this link. 411 will have live coverage tonight at 10PM ET.

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Raw 25, featuring The Revival reacting to their loss to Gallows & Anderson and the attack by DX. They call Balor Club “wanna bes” and DX “so-called legends,” and say they are still the best tag team in wrestling because it took 9 men to take out the top guys…