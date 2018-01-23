 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, The Revival React to Their Raw 25 Attack

January 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Mixed Match Challenge W2

– Tonight’s episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge will feature The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella, and the winner of that match will face Finn Balor & Sasha Banks in week seven. You can check out a review of last week’s show at this link. 411 will have live coverage tonight at 10PM ET.

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Raw 25, featuring The Revival reacting to their loss to Gallows & Anderson and the attack by DX. They call Balor Club “wanna bes” and DX “so-called legends,” and say they are still the best tag team in wrestling because it took 9 men to take out the top guys…

article topics :

Asuka, Big E., Carmella, Mixed Match Challenge, Miz, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading