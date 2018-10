WWE posted thefollowing preview for tonight’s WWE Raw. The show is the fallout from last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, and 411 will have live coverage at 8PM ET tonight…

* Dean Ambrose finally snaps

* Jax prepares to get Rowdy

* DX and Brothers of Destruction head toward cataclysmic battle

* Who will be our next Universal Champion?

* Elias’ latest smash hit