WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, which is the fallout from last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage.

* Raw wins the night at Survivor Series

* Braun Strowman gets his Universal Title Match … and Baron Corbin

* Seth Rollins to face Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC

* Nia Jax steals Sasha Banks’ spotlight en route to title opportunity

* Ronda Rousey viciously assaulted by Charlotte Flair