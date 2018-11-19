wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw
November 19, 2018 | Posted by
WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, which is the fallout from last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage.
* Raw wins the night at Survivor Series
* Braun Strowman gets his Universal Title Match … and Baron Corbin
* Seth Rollins to face Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC
* Nia Jax steals Sasha Banks’ spotlight en route to title opportunity
* Ronda Rousey viciously assaulted by Charlotte Flair