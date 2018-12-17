WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage at 8PM ET. Tonight is the fallout from last night’s WWE TLC PPV…

* Mr. McMahon returns to Raw to shake things up this Monday night

* Is Rollins ready for the age of Ambrose?

* What will happen after Ronda Rousey’s rowdy actions in the SmackDown Women’s Triple Threat Match?

* Is The Monster Among Men ready for The Beast?

* What will happen when Finn Bálor battles Dolph Ziggler on Raw?

* Who will be the first Superstars from Raw to enter the 2019 Royal Rumble?