WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* The Monster Among Men faces The Glorious One (Strowman vs. Roode)

* Former Universal Champions lock up (Owens vs. Balor)

* Natalya stands up to Nia Jax (Jax vs. Natalya)

* Who will be next to challenge The Deleters of Worlds? (#1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal)