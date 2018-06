WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, which is the fallout from last night’s WWE MITB PPV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage…

* Will Alexa Bliss pay for cashing in?

* Does The Monster in the Bank have a plan for Brock Lesnar?

* How will Rollins’ rivalry with Elias play out in the wake of the WWE Money in the Bank controversy?

* Who will dare meet The Big Dog in his yard?