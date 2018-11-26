Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw 11.26.18

WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw. Join 411 for live coverage at 8PM ET for our live coverage…

* Rollins to issue an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw
* Braun Strowman out of action; Corbin to battle Bálor on Raw
* “The Facebreaker” awaits The Baddest Woman on the Planet
* Roode & Gable get their Raw Tag Team Title opportunity vs. AOP
* Elias walks into a showdown with “The All Mighty”

