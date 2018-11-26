wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw
November 26, 2018 | Posted by
WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw. Join 411 for live coverage at 8PM ET for our live coverage…
* Rollins to issue an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw
* Braun Strowman out of action; Corbin to battle Bálor on Raw
* “The Facebreaker” awaits The Baddest Woman on the Planet
* Roode & Gable get their Raw Tag Team Title opportunity vs. AOP
* Elias walks into a showdown with “The All Mighty”