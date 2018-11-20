wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
November 20, 2018 | Posted by
WWE posted following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Daniel Bryan to explain his controversial actions
* How will Team Blue respond to being swept?
* What’s gotten into Charlotte Flair?
* The New Day to clash with The Bar & Big Show in first ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight
* Can Shinsuke Nakamura bounce back from his loss to Seth Rollins?