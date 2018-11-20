Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown 112018

WWE posted following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Daniel Bryan to explain his controversial actions
* How will Team Blue respond to being swept?
* What’s gotten into Charlotte Flair?
* The New Day to clash with The Bar & Big Show in first ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight
* Can Shinsuke Nakamura bounce back from his loss to Seth Rollins?

