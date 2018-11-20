WWE posted following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Daniel Bryan to explain his controversial actions

* How will Team Blue respond to being swept?

* What’s gotten into Charlotte Flair?

* The New Day to clash with The Bar & Big Show in first ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight

* Can Shinsuke Nakamura bounce back from his loss to Seth Rollins?