WWE posted the following preview for tonight's WWE Smackdown.

* AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan clash with The Usos in a Smackdown 1000 rematch

* Rey Mysterio to appear on “Miz TV”

* Rusev to do battle with Aiden English

* What will be the fallout of Charlotte and Becky’s WWE PC altercation?

* Naomi and Mandy Rose clash for the first time ever