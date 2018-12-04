Quantcast

 

Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown 120418

WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka sign their TLC Match contract
* Daniel Bryan to appear on a must-see “Miz TV”
* Jeff Hardy goes one-on-one with Randy Orton
* Woods, Uso and Cesaro square off in Triple Threat Match

