wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
December 4, 2018 | Posted by
WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka sign their TLC Match contract
* Daniel Bryan to appear on a must-see “Miz TV”
* Jeff Hardy goes one-on-one with Randy Orton
* Woods, Uso and Cesaro square off in Triple Threat Match
What will happen when #WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan joins @mikethemiz on #MizTV TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network?! pic.twitter.com/XMw8jWea2S
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2018