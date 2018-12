WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Charlotte Flair meets Asuka in a WrestleMania Rematch

* The Usos and The Bar to clash in a Rap Battle hosted by The New Day

* Jeff Hardy to address Samoa Joe’s “public service announcement”

* Naomi goes one-on-one with Mandy Rose