WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to square off

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso to face Lana & Aiden English in Mixed Tag Team action

* Paige to host contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Carmella promises to “unmask” Asuka on SmackDown LIVE