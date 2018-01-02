 

Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

January 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The following matches are set for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown.

* The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) vs. The Fashion Police (Breeze & Fandango)
* US Title Tournament Match: Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English
* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
* Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
* Dark Matches: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight and Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

