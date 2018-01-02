Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show. You can read a review of last week’s show at this link…

* The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) vs. The Fashion Police (Breeze & Fandango)

* US Title Tournament Match: Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English

* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* Dark Matches: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight and Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn