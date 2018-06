WWE released the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 for out live coverage tonight at 8PM ET…

* Gauntlet Match to determine who will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at WWE Extreme Rules (Daniel Bryan, Big E, Samoa Joe, The Miz and Rusev)

* SAnitY debut against The Usos

* Becky Lynch takes on Billie Kay

* Is another Mellabration in the works?