wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown

WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Jeff Hardy returns to confront Randy Orton
* Lana and Zelina Vega go one-on-one
* The Usos clash with The Bar in SummerSlam Tag Team Title Tournament
* Is Samoa Joe on his way to becoming WWE Champion?
* What’s next for Becky Lynch and Carmella?
* Will Daniel Bryan respond to The Miz’s heinous attack?

