WWE posted the following preview for tonight's WWE Smackdown.

* Jeff Hardy returns to confront Randy Orton

* Lana and Zelina Vega go one-on-one

* The Usos clash with The Bar in SummerSlam Tag Team Title Tournament

* Is Samoa Joe on his way to becoming WWE Champion?

* What’s next for Becky Lynch and Carmella?

* Will Daniel Bryan respond to The Miz’s heinous attack?