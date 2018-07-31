wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
July 31, 2018 | Posted by
WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Jeff Hardy returns to confront Randy Orton
* Lana and Zelina Vega go one-on-one
* The Usos clash with The Bar in SummerSlam Tag Team Title Tournament
* Is Samoa Joe on his way to becoming WWE Champion?
* What’s next for Becky Lynch and Carmella?
* Will Daniel Bryan respond to The Miz’s heinous attack?