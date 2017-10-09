Preview For Wednesday’s Episodes of NXT TV & Total Bellas

– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV. You can read a review of last week’s show here…

* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce in Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: Wargames

* Danny Burch vs. Lars Sullivan

* Lio Rush vs. The Velveteen Dream

– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of Total Bellas…

“An injury in the ring puts Nikki’s WrestleMania tag-team match with John Cena at risk; Bryan makes everyone take a DNA test and the results are shocking.”