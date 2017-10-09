wrestling / News
Preview For Wednesday’s Episodes of NXT TV & Total Bellas
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV. You can read a review of last week’s show here…
* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce in Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: Wargames
* Danny Burch vs. Lars Sullivan
* Lio Rush vs. The Velveteen Dream
– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of Total Bellas…
“An injury in the ring puts Nikki’s WrestleMania tag-team match with John Cena at risk; Bryan makes everyone take a DNA test and the results are shocking.”