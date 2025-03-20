wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For This Weekend’s WWE LFG, Good Morning Football Host Says He Cried At WrestleMania 40

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a new preview of this weekend’s episode of WWE LFG. The company posted to Twitter with a preview clip for the episode, which airs Sunday on A&E:

Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt shared a clip on Instagram of his talking about attending WrestleMania 40. Brandt said he cried at the end of the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match after seeing John Cena and The Undertake get involved to counteract The Bloodline, as you can see in the video below:

