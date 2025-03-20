WWE News: Preview For This Weekend’s WWE LFG, Good Morning Football Host Says He Cried At WrestleMania 40

– WWE has posted a new preview of this weekend’s episode of WWE LFG. The company posted to Twitter with a preview clip for the episode, which airs Sunday on A&E:

Things are heating up on WWE LFG 🔥 All-new episode this Sunday at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/YvfQ8rbzBl — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025

– Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt shared a clip on Instagram of his talking about attending WrestleMania 40. Brandt said he cried at the end of the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match after seeing John Cena and The Undertake get involved to counteract The Bloodline, as you can see in the video below: