wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For This Weekend’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Tony D’Angelo’s Theme

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Most Wanted Treasures Image Credit: A&E

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures returns this weekend, and a clip from the season premiere is online. WWE released the following clip from Sunday’s show, which airs on A&E at 9 PM ET/PT:

– WWE released Tony D’Angelo’s entrance theme “Strictly Business” online:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony D'Angelo, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading