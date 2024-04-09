wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For This Weekend’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Tony D’Angelo’s Theme
April 9, 2024
– WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures returns this weekend, and a clip from the season premiere is online. WWE released the following clip from Sunday’s show, which airs on A&E at 9 PM ET/PT:
– WWE released Tony D’Angelo’s entrance theme “Strictly Business” online:
