wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Previewing WWE Survivor Series 2019, Breaking Down Week 11 of NXT vs. AEW
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 74. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 11 of AEW vs. NXT TV, and then preview WWE TLC 2019. The show is approximately 95-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW (12.11.19) Dynamite Review: 2:25
* NXT TV (12.11.19) Review: 42:40
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:02:20
* Previewing WWE TLC 2019: 1:09:45
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Santana & Ortiz on How Aggressively WWE Wanted to Sign Them Once They Knew AEW Was Interested, Say WWE Told Them They Could ‘Write Their Own Ticket’
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product