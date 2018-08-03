Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Previews For The Remaining Miz & Mrs Episodes, Sheamus Releases New Celtic Warrior Workout Video, Titus O’Neil Joins The United States Tennis Association’s Celebrity & Player Advisory Council

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Miz & Mrs Miz and Mrs

– Here are the previews for the remaining first season episodes of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network…

* August 7: “When Daddy Mike and The Miz’s worlds collide, mother-in-law Marjo steps in to daddy duties.”
* August 14: “The big day arrives! But can Maryse convince her mom that the delivery room will be off limits?”
* August 21:”Mike, Maryse, Monroe, Marjo, and four pets make the move from LA to Austin. What could go wrong?”
* August 28: “Mike and Maryse trade designer shoes for cowboy boots as they embrace their new life in Texas.”

– Here is Sheamus training with US Marine Brandon Rumbaugh, who is a double amputee, in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

– Titus O’Neil has joined the United States Tennis Association’s Celebrity & Player Advisory Council…

article topics :

Miz, Miz and Mrs., WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading