WWE News: Previews For The Remaining Miz & Mrs Episodes, Sheamus Releases New Celtic Warrior Workout Video, Titus O’Neil Joins The United States Tennis Association’s Celebrity & Player Advisory Council
– Here are the previews for the remaining first season episodes of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network…
* August 7: “When Daddy Mike and The Miz’s worlds collide, mother-in-law Marjo steps in to daddy duties.”
* August 14: “The big day arrives! But can Maryse convince her mom that the delivery room will be off limits?”
* August 21:”Mike, Maryse, Monroe, Marjo, and four pets make the move from LA to Austin. What could go wrong?”
* August 28: “Mike and Maryse trade designer shoes for cowboy boots as they embrace their new life in Texas.”
– Here is Sheamus training with US Marine Brandon Rumbaugh, who is a double amputee, in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.
– Titus O’Neil has joined the United States Tennis Association’s Celebrity & Player Advisory Council…
The #USTAFoundation is pleased to have Thaddeus Bullard, known as @WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE, join its Celebrity and Player Advisory Council!
He represents the essence of leadership we encourage kids to strive for on & off the court.
Read More: https://t.co/ZGEu4vcDOT pic.twitter.com/oPOiWQAXOj
— USTA (@usta) August 2, 2018
Thank you for this Honor @usta #USTAFoundation I won’t let you down ❤️ https://t.co/NKsbfXgDuF
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 3, 2018