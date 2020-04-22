Previews For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

It’s business as usual for AEW Dynamite and NXT tonight, as both will once again present empty arena shows, with NXT live and Dynamite taped in advance. NXT’s lineup includes:

* Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

* Interim NXT Crusierweight title tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher

* Interim NXT Crusierweight title tournament: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas

* Interim NXT Cruiserweight title tournament: KUSHIDA vs. Tony Nese

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will feature:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Brodie Lee in action

* Kenny Omega in action

* Wardlow in action

* Matt Hardy returns