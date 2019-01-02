Previews For Today’s WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK

Here are the previews for today’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK…

NXT UK

* 3PM ET: “Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continue their explosive rivalry during a tag team match between Gallus and Moustache Mountain.”

* 4PM ET: “Physicality breaks out when WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey meet to sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

WWE 205 Live

* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Kalisto vs. Lio Rush.

* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak.

NXT

* The WWE NXT Year-End Awards

* Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno