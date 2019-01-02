Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Previews For Today’s WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE NXT UK Triple H

Here are the previews for today’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK…

NXT UK

* 3PM ET: “Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continue their explosive rivalry during a tag team match between Gallus and Moustache Mountain.”

* 4PM ET: “Physicality breaks out when WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey meet to sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

WWE 205 Live

* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Kalisto vs. Lio Rush.
* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak.

NXT

* The WWE NXT Year-End Awards
* Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

article topics :

NXT, NXT UK, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading