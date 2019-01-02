wrestling / News
Previews For Today’s WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK
Here are the previews for today’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, & NXT UK…
NXT UK
* 3PM ET: “Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continue their explosive rivalry during a tag team match between Gallus and Moustache Mountain.”
* 4PM ET: “Physicality breaks out when WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey meet to sign the contract for their upcoming match.”
WWE 205 Live
* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Kalisto vs. Lio Rush.
* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak.
NXT
* The WWE NXT Year-End Awards
* Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno