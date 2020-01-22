wrestling / News
Previews For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, with both AEW Dynamite and NXT offering something different for fans. For NXT, they will have the Dusty Tag Classic semifinals and a title match. Dynamite was taped, but it will have the unique setting of a cruise ship. It also features a title match.
The lineup for NXT includes:
*WWE NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Keith Lee
*Dusty Tag Classic Semi-Final: Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)
*Dusty Tag Classic Semi-Final: The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)
Dynamite will feature:
*#1 Contender to AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. PAC
*AEW Tag Team Championship: SCU (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus)
*Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly
*MJF vs. Joey Janela
