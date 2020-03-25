wrestling / News
Previews For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
March 25, 2020 | Posted by
Even with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, AEW Dynamite and NXT will both run new episodes tonight with empty arenas.
This week’s Dynamite includes:
* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy
* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
NXT will feature:
* Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong.
* Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze.
* A special message from WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole.
* Triple H confronts Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.
* Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter.
* Xia Li vs. Aliyah.
