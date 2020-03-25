Previews For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

Even with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, AEW Dynamite and NXT will both run new episodes tonight with empty arenas.

This week’s Dynamite includes:

* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy

* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

NXT will feature:

* Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong.

* Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze.

* A special message from WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole.

* Triple H confronts Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

* Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter.

* Xia Li vs. Aliyah.