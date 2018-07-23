Previews For This Week’s WWE TV: Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live, More

– Here is what is set for this week’s WWE TV, including Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live, Miz & Mrs, & Total Bellas…

Smackdown: The start of a tournament for Summerslam PPV WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship match with New Day, The Usos, The Bar and Sanity; Carmella vs. Becky Lynch.

WWE 205 Live: Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Mustafa Ali

Miz & Mrs: Mike debates going full-frontal at Maryse’s nude pregnancy photoshoot.

NXT:

* NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXTNorth American Champion Adam Cole vs. Sean Malula

* Lacey Evans vs. Tenilla Price

Total Bellas (Sunday): The Bella twins jet off to New Orleans for an electrifying WrestleMania where Daniel Bryan makes his long-awaited return to the WWE ring; Nicole realizes her dream of being Mrs. Cena may no longer be her happily ever after.