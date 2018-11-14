Previews For WWE 205 Live, NXT, NXT UK, & Total Divas

Here are the previews for this tonight’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT, NXT UK, & Total Divas…

WWE 205 Live

* Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher

* Kalisto and Lince Dorado in action

* Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander

NXT UK

3PM ET: “A brand-new championship is unveiled to the world. Wolfgang looks to assert his dominance in the main event. Tyler Bate faces Ashton Smith.”

4PM ET: “The tournament to crown the NXT UK Women’s Champion begins with two exciting bouts. A brawl breaks out when Trent Seven faces Zack Gibson.”

NXT

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

Total Divas

“A Sisterhood Beyond Blood: After a rocky first night, Trinity joins the Bellas, Nattie, Nia, Paige and Lana in Tahoe, where they bond in a way they never have before; Brie tries to convince the girls that the lake monster Tahoe Tessy is indeed real.”